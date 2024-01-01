Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb biryani in
Naperville
/
Naperville
/
Lamb Biryani
Naperville restaurants that serve lamb biryani
Golconda
1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville
No reviews yet
Lamb Biryani(Boneless)
$17.99
Marinated tender boneless lamb cooked with aromatic basmati rice.
More about Golconda
Bombay Chopsticks by India House
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
No reviews yet
Lamb Biryani
$19.00
More about Bombay Chopsticks by India House
