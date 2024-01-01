Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb biryani in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve lamb biryani

Golconda

1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Biryani(Boneless)$17.99
Marinated tender boneless lamb cooked with aromatic basmati rice.
More about Golconda
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

 

Bombay Chopsticks by India House

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Biryani$19.00
More about Bombay Chopsticks by India House

