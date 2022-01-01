Macarons in Naperville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville

Takeout
PB&J Macaron$2.75
Salted Caramel Macaron$2.75
Vanilla Macaron$2.75
Cafe Cebu image

 

Cafe Cebu - Naperville

790 Royal St George Dr Ste +117, Naperville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamansi Frog Macaron$3.00
