Mussels in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve mussels

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Linguine with Mussels$31.00
Steamed Mussels$18.50
L Linguine with Mussels$23.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Bev's Naperville

245 S. Washington, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fancy Mussels$18.00
white wine broth, charred bread
More about Bev's Naperville

