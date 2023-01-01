Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Naperville
/
Naperville
/
Mussels
Naperville restaurants that serve mussels
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
Avg 3.5
(235 reviews)
Linguine with Mussels
$31.00
Steamed Mussels
$18.50
L Linguine with Mussels
$23.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Bev's Naperville
245 S. Washington, Naperville
No reviews yet
Fancy Mussels
$18.00
white wine broth, charred bread
More about Bev's Naperville
