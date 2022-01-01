Nachos in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Front Street Cantina
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Nachos Grande
|$10.00
Tortilla chips smothered with cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream, beans, tomatoes, black olives with ground beef, chicken or shredded beef.
More about Spartan Ale House
Spartan Ale House
3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville
|Spartan Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla Chips, Fat Tire Beer Cheese, Jalapeno, Black Bean, Roasted Corn, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about Lil Donkeys
Lil Donkeys
120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville
|Nachos
|$12.00
tortilla chips, pinto beans, smoked cheddar-morita sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, crema, pickled jalapenos & carrots.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Loaded Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with queso sauce, black beans, pico de gallo and green onions. Side of lime crema.
More about Up North Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Nachos
|$11.99
tri-color chips topped with our house chili, made from scratch craft beer cheese, black olives, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, and green onions
More about Zade's Lounge
Zade's Lounge
22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville
|Guajillo BBQ Pork Nachos
|$17.00
queso, pico de gallo, pickled chilies, green onions, lime crema
More about Taps N Tenders
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in white cheese and topped with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, banana peppers, white chicken chili topped with a Chili lime crema drizzle
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Side Nacho Cheese - Small $
|$1.00
|Bbq Pork Nachos
|$14.99
Crisp tri-colored tortilla chips loaded with
tender shredded BBQ pork, melted nacho
cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, and
green onions topped with our house
ranch dressing
|Nachos
|$10.99
Crispy tri-color tortilla chips with melted cheese sauce, fresh sliced jalapeños,
black olives, and chili. Served with
a side of sour cream and our homemade salsa