Octopus in
Naperville
/
Naperville
/
Octopus
Naperville restaurants that serve octopus
Wild Tuna
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville
No reviews yet
Tako (Octopus) Sushi
$9.50
2 pieces, with rice.
More about Wild Tuna
Bev's Naperville
245 S. Washington, Naperville
No reviews yet
Charred Octopus
$22.00
Char grilled Octopus served with purple potatoes and carrots in a saffron rouille
More about Bev's Naperville
