Omelettes in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve omelettes
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Veggie Omelette
|$13.00
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Zucchini (no cheese)
|El Jefe Omelette
|$13.00
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, and Topped with Salsa
|Bacado Omelette
|$13.00
Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, and Gouda Cheese.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Avocado & Bacon Omelette
|$12.99
Avocado and bacon
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
|Spinach & Feta Omelette
|$12.29
Spinach and feta cheese
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
|Gluten-Free Aztec Omelette
|$11.00
Chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado and cilantro folded into three cage free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.