Omelettes in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve omelettes

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Omelette$13.00
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, and Zucchini (no cheese)
El Jefe Omelette$13.00
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, and Topped with Salsa
Bacado Omelette$13.00
Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, and Gouda Cheese.
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado & Bacon Omelette$12.99
Avocado and bacon
Veggie Omelette$12.59
Sauteed baby spinach, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms and goat cheese. Topped with sliced avocado.
Spinach & Feta Omelette$12.29
Spinach and feta cheese
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
Gluten-Free Aztec Omelette$11.00
Chorizo, fresh jalapeno, avocado and cilantro folded into three cage free eggs, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sour cream and tomato. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Colonial Cafe (Naperville) image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supreme Omelette$14.49
Sausage, ham, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar-jack cheese served with roasted spudz.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

