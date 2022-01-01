Pancakes in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve pancakes
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Chunky Monkey PANCAKES
|$11.00
Buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with bananas, sugared pecans and a drizzle of caramel.
|Kid's M&M Pancakes
|$8.00
|Gluten Free PANCAKES
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|**Mickey Mouse Pancake**
|$4.99
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
|Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
|$12.49
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.29
Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
|Gluten-Free Pancakes
|$13.50
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).