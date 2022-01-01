Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve pancakes

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chunky Monkey PANCAKES$11.00
Buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with bananas, sugared pecans and a drizzle of caramel.
Kid's M&M Pancakes$8.00
Gluten Free PANCAKES$11.00
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
**Mickey Mouse Pancake**$4.99
A pancake in the shape of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E, served with 2 pieces of bacon or 2 sausage links.
Blueberry Bliss Pancakes$12.49
Fresh blueberries inside, topped with a house-made blueberry compote and a cream cheese frosting swirl.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.29
Four pancakes layered and topped with house-made cinnamon-sugar swirls and cream cheese icing.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
Gluten-Free Pancakes$13.50
Signature GF pancakes created for us by Sweet Ali's Bakery with a delicious blend of brown rice, white rice, sweet rice and tapioca flours, blended with milk and butter.
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Colonial Cafe (Naperville) image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) CinnaRoll Pancake Combo$15.99
Just like eating the center of a Cinnamon Roll in every bite. Served with two eggs, choice of two pattied sausage links or two applewood bacon.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Tacos

Sliders

Spaghetti

Chilaquiles

Chopped Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Ravioli

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston