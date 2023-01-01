Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve paratha

Banner pic

 

Golconda

1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lachha Paratha$3.99
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour baked in clay oven with layers
More about Golconda
Indian Harvest image

 

Indian Harvest.

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PARATHA$3.95
A whole-wheat bread cooked one a griddle, topped with homemade butter.
MOOLI PARATHA$4.50
A whole-wheat bread stuffed with shredded radish and seasonings and cooked in the Tandoor.
LACHA PARATHA$4.50
Whole wheat layered flatbread from the Tandoor.
More about Indian Harvest.

Map

Map

