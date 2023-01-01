Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve po boy

Main pic

 

Smokeshow BBQ

22 E. Chicago Ave, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Catfish Po'Boy$16.00
Crispy catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade on a toasted French roll.
More about Smokeshow BBQ
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po' Boy$12.99
hand battered jumbo shrimp with Cajun seasonings, tossed in buffalo sauce, and topped with our homemade slaw, tomato, and red onion on a toasted french roll
More about Up North Ale House
Item pic

 

FIRE IT UP - Naperville

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP PO' BOY$4.50
Grilled Shrimp, Organic Romaine, Organic
Tomato, Tortilla Strips and House-Made Remoulade on a Flour Tortilla.
More about FIRE IT UP - Naperville

Map

Map

