Pork chops in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve pork chops

Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chop Calabrese$36.95
More about Rosebud Naperville
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frenched Pork Chop$23.99
14oz Center Cut Frenched Chop marinated in brown sugar served with our vegetable of the day plus one additional side of your choice
More about Up North Ale House
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fontinas Italian Kitchen

1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131, Naperville

Avg 4.7 (1770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chops Alla Zingara$19.95
Pan-seared pork chops, bell peppers, capers, roasted potatoes in a fiery white wine sauce
More about Fontinas Italian Kitchen

