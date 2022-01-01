Pretzels in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Spartan Ale House
Spartan Ale House
3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville
|Warm Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
Fat Tire Beer Cheese
More about Up North Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.