Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve pretzels

Spartan Ale House image

 

Spartan Ale House

3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Pretzel Bites$10.00
Fat Tire Beer Cheese
More about Spartan Ale House
893b3080-714c-4a17-97eb-297d49760105 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.99
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
More about Up North Ale House
Pretzels N Beer Cheese image

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels N Beer Cheese$9.49
3 Pretzels served with a beer cheese made with Metal Monkey beer, and a house made raspberry mustard
More about Taps N Tenders

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Taco Salad

Tacos

Bruschetta

Cheeseburgers

Pepperoni Pizza

Belgian Waffles

Penne

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston