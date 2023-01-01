Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Taps N Tenders
Item pic

 

Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Whole chicken seasoned with our house rub, smoked for up to 6 hours and recommended with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce. Try it Q-style with hickory-smoked bacon and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted Turano brioche bun.
More about Q-BBQ Naperville

