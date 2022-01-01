Pulled pork sandwiches in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Zade's Lounge
Zade's Lounge
22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
slow braised pork shoulder, slaw, guajillo bbq, crispy shallots, pickles
More about Q-BBQ Naperville
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.49
Bone-in pork seasoned with our house rub, smoked up to 14 hours, hand-pulled, and recommended with our North Carolina Vinegar sauce. Try it "Q-Style" with smoked gouda and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.