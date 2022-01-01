Quesadillas in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
A 6” flour tortilla packed with Monterey Jack cheese.
|Quesadilla Gringo
|$11.00
A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa
Lil Donkeys
120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville
|Cheese "aka Quesadilla"
|$4.75
chihuahua cheese - perfect for the kiddos or the non adventurous.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$11.99
Flour tortilla, monterey & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chicken served with a side of guacamole and sour cream. Served a la carte.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Quesadillas
|$10.99
melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla with green onions and bell peppers, served with sour cream and our homemade salsa
FIRE IT UP
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$5.50
Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Organic Sour Cream.
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Organic Chicken, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Organic Sour Cream.
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Grass-Fed/Grass-Finished Sirloin, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Organic Sour Cream.
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Steak Quesadillas
|$14.99
Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack
cheese and tender grilled steak, served with homemade salsa and a side of
sour cream
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$11.99
Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack
cheeses
|Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.99
Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack
cheese and our marinated grilled chicken breast, served with homemade salsa and a side of
sour cream