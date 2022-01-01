Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
A 6” flour tortilla packed with Monterey Jack cheese.
Quesadilla Gringo$11.00
A 10” tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Poblano peppers, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Front Street Cantina
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$13.00
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
6aa9cdb5-693a-4452-baf4-7e1a56be2810 image

 

Lil Donkeys

120 Water Street Suite 122, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese "aka Quesadilla"$4.75
chihuahua cheese - perfect for the kiddos or the non adventurous.
More about Lil Donkeys
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadillas$11.99
Flour tortilla, monterey & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and chicken served with a side of guacamole and sour cream. Served a la carte.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$10.99
melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla with green onions and bell peppers, served with sour cream and our homemade salsa
More about Up North Ale House
Banner pic

 

FIRE IT UP

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.50
Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Organic Sour Cream.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$7.50
Organic Chicken, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Organic Sour Cream.
STEAK QUESADILLA$8.00
Grass-Fed/Grass-Finished Sirloin, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free) and Organic Sour Cream.
More about FIRE IT UP
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Quesadillas$14.99
Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack
cheese and tender grilled steak, served with homemade salsa and a side of
sour cream
Cheese Quesadillas$11.99
Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack
cheeses
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas$14.99
Filled with melted cheddar and Monterey jack
cheese and our marinated grilled chicken breast, served with homemade salsa and a side of
sour cream
More about Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

