Rasmalai in
Naperville
/
Naperville
/
Rasmalai
Naperville restaurants that serve rasmalai
Golconda
1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville
No reviews yet
Rasmalai(2pc)
$5.99
More about Golconda
Indian Harvest.
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
No reviews yet
RASMALAI (2pcs)
$5.00
Flat round discs of homemade cheese cooked in sugar syrup and served with a sweet milky sauce, garnished with pistachios.
More about Indian Harvest.
