Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve rice bowls

Consumer pic

 

Wild Tuna -

3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Rice (Bowl)$2.50
Brown Rice (Bowl)$3.50
Build Your Own Rice Bowl$9.00
Your choice of white or brown rice, choice of protein with fresh veggies and your choice of sauce
More about Wild Tuna -
Item pic

 

Bombay Eats - Naperville

1763 Freedom Drive, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl$12.49
Grilled chicken breast marinated in tandoori spices finished with tikka masala sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
Lamb Curry Rice Bowl$12.99
Imported lamb cooked in an Indian curry reduction served braised & pulled spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
Potato Cauliflower Rice Bowl$10.99
Potatoes, cauliflower, peas & carrots cooked in a blend of Indian spices finished with cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
More about Bombay Eats - Naperville

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Tostadas

Chicken Salad

Ravioli

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2015 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston