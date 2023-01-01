Rice bowls in Naperville
Rice bowls in Naperville
Wild Tuna -
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville
|White Rice (Bowl)
|$2.50
|Brown Rice (Bowl)
|$3.50
|Build Your Own Rice Bowl
|$9.00
Your choice of white or brown rice, choice of protein with fresh veggies and your choice of sauce
Bombay Eats - Naperville
1763 Freedom Drive, Naperville
|Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl
|$12.49
Grilled chicken breast marinated in tandoori spices finished with tikka masala sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
|Lamb Curry Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Imported lamb cooked in an Indian curry reduction served braised & pulled spices finished with creamy yogurt sauce & cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions
|Potato Cauliflower Rice Bowl
|$10.99
Potatoes, cauliflower, peas & carrots cooked in a blend of Indian spices finished with cilantro mint chutney + served with cherry tomatoes & cucumbers, lettuce & red cabbage & pickled onions