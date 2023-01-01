Risotto in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve risotto
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Shrimp Risotto Special
|$49.00
La Sorella Di Francesca
18 W. JEFFERSON AVE., NAPERVILLE
|Risotto alla Contadina
|$25.95
Carnaroli rice, Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions, fontinella
|Risotto Carbonara
|$24.95
Italian rice with crispy pancetta, pecorino, and spring peas with egg yolk and cracked black pepper