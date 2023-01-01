Risotto in Naperville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Risotto Special$49.00
More about Rosebud Naperville
Banner pic

 

La Sorella Di Francesca

18 W. JEFFERSON AVE., NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto alla Contadina$17.95
Carnaroli rice, Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions, fontinella
Risotto alla Contadina$25.95
Carnaroli rice, Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes, onions, fontinella
Risotto Carbonara$24.95
Italian rice with crispy pancetta, pecorino, and spring peas with egg yolk and cracked black pepper
More about La Sorella Di Francesca

