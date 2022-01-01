Salmon in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve salmon
Spartan Ale House
3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$19.00
Lemon Butter Sauce, Garlic, Choice of Vegetable
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rosebud Naperville
22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville
|Salmon
|$38.00
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$16.00
Cold Smoked Salmon, poached eggs, capers, avocado slices. topped with hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|New Salmon Toast
|$16.29
|Grilled Salmon and Eggs
|$16.99
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.99
Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on English muffin with smoked salmon, scallions,onion and cream cheese.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Santo Cielo
123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville
|Smoked Salmon Pizzetta
|$17.00
Shallot, capers, lemon, dill, creme fraiche
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Salmon
|$19.99
Grilled Alaskan Wild Caught Salmon with our vegetable of the day plus one additional side of your choice. Made with lemon butter sauce or substitute a glaze of your choice
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Salmon Burger
|$10.99
4oz Salmon burger, served on a potato bun with bibb lettuce, tomato, onion and house made tartar sauce