Salmon in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve salmon

Spartan Ale House image

 

Spartan Ale House

3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$19.00
Lemon Butter Sauce, Garlic, Choice of Vegetable
More about Spartan Ale House
Rosebud Naperville image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rosebud Naperville

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$38.00
More about Rosebud Naperville
Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$16.00
Cold Smoked Salmon, poached eggs, capers, avocado slices. topped with hollandaise sauce on a toasted English muffin.
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
New Salmon Toast$16.29
Grilled Salmon and Eggs$16.99
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.99
Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on English muffin with smoked salmon, scallions,onion and cream cheese.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
The Swine Cellar image

 

The Swine Cellar

1264 E Chicago Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$7.00
4oz
More about The Swine Cellar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Santo Cielo

123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Pizzetta$17.00
Shallot, capers, lemon, dill, creme fraiche
More about Santo Cielo
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$19.99
Grilled Alaskan Wild Caught Salmon with our vegetable of the day plus one additional side of your choice. Made with lemon butter sauce or substitute a glaze of your choice
More about Up North Ale House
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger$10.99
4oz Salmon burger, served on a potato bun with bibb lettuce, tomato, onion and house made tartar sauce
More about Taps N Tenders
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Fiamme

19 Washington St, Naperville

Avg 4.4 (3122 reviews)
Takeout
Side Salmon$9.00
Salmon Carbonizatto$25.00
Blackened Salmon, Pecorino Cream Sauce, Rigatoni Noodles, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach
More about Fiamme

