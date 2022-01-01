Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Main pic

 

Wild Tuna

3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$8.00
Marinated seaweed, cucumber, shredded daikon, vinegar sauce
More about Wild Tuna
Aloha Pokē Co. image

 

Aloha Pokē Co.

215 South Washington st, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$3.00
More about Aloha Pokē Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Chicken Wraps

Teriyaki Chicken

Edamame

Pork Belly

Grits

Cappuccino

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1370 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1633 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston