Seaweed salad in
Naperville
/
Naperville
/
Seaweed Salad
Naperville restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Wild Tuna
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$8.00
Marinated seaweed, cucumber, shredded daikon, vinegar sauce
More about Wild Tuna
Aloha Pokē Co.
215 South Washington st, Naperville
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$3.00
More about Aloha Pokē Co.
