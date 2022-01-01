Short ribs in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve short ribs
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Caballero Short Rib
|$20.00
Braised short rib served on creamy masa, roasted peppers, and onions with a honey barbecoa sauce.
Spartan Ale House
3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville
|Short Rib Sliders
|$17.00
Onion, Provolone, Horseradish Cream, Fries
Santo Cielo
123 Water St. Suite 509, Naperville
|Gnocchi & Short Ribs
|$30.00
chicken stock beurre monté, pickled fennel & fresno chili
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Short Rib Alfredo
|$22.99
boneless beef short rib with fettuccine and our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with crispy onions