Shrimp tacos in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Tacos Shrimp
|$14.50
Shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on flour tortillas with tangy guacamole sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
2 Marinated grilled shrimp tacos, served with Korean bbq, jalapeno cilantro cole slaw, shredded carrots and sliced green onions. Served with a choice of side