Shrimp tacos in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Naperville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Shrimp$14.50
Shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on flour tortillas with tangy guacamole sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
More about Front Street Cantina
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$10.99
2 Marinated grilled shrimp tacos, served with Korean bbq, jalapeno cilantro cole slaw, shredded carrots and sliced green onions. Served with a choice of side
More about Taps N Tenders
Banner pic

 

FIRE IT UP

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 SHRIMP TACOS$10.00
More about FIRE IT UP

