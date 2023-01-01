Souvlaki in Naperville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vasili's - Naperville

135 WATER STREET, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Souvlaki$30.00
traditional greek skewers, tzatziki, cucumber, shaved onion
More about Vasili's - Naperville
Item pic

 

Maria's Gyro

22 E Chicago Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki (Two Sticks)$11.00
More about Maria's Gyro

