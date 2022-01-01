Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Naperville

Naperville restaurants that serve tacos

Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Veggie$11.00
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Catering Chicken Taco Bar$107.00
Taco Salad$12.00
A flour tortilla basket filled with lettuce, refried beans, black olives, onions, choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$12.99
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville image

 

Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville

1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PANEER TACO - ASIAN STYLE$11.50
Crispy taco shells stuffed with small diced paneer, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo
Item pic

 

JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville

5 Jackson Ave, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Walking Taco$12.00
Our sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, iceberg lettuce, and scallions atop a large bag of Fritos
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.99
Item pic

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos- SW Buffalo$9.99
Hand breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, crispy jalapeno and ranch.
Chicken Birria Tacos$13.99
Slow roasted chicken smothered in cheese, inside 2 flour tortillas and garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of house made Birra broth for dipping. Served with a choice of chips and salsa or fries
Shrimp Tacos$10.99
2 Marinated grilled shrimp tacos, served with Korean bbq, jalapeno cilantro cole slaw, shredded carrots and sliced green onions. Served with a choice of side
Item pic

 

FIRE IT UP

1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TACO$3.00
Organic Chicken, Organic Romaine, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free.) and Organic Tomato.
2 SHRIMP TACOS$10.00
2 AL PASTOR TACOS$10.00
Item pic

 

Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burnt Ends Taco$3.99
Creamy slaw, chimichurri sauce and cilantro.
Pork Taco$3.49
Caribbean Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Spicy Lime Aioli
Cod Taco$3.99
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill

1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$13.99
Three grilled tilapia tacos with shredded cabbage,
diced tomatoes, and our zesty sauce on corn tortillas
with a fresh lime wedge
Steak Tacos$12.99
Three steak tacos with cilantro and onion served on
corn tortillas with a fresh lime wedge
Barbacoa Tacos$13.99
Three tender shredded pork tacos with fresh cilantro
and onion on corn tortillas
