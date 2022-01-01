Tacos in Naperville
Front Street Cantina
15 West Jefferson Avenue, Naperville
|Tacos Veggie
|$11.00
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Catering Chicken Taco Bar
|$107.00
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
A flour tortilla basket filled with lettuce, refried beans, black olives, onions, choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Breakfast Tacos
|$12.99
Bombay Chopsticks - Naperville
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148, NAPERVILLE
|PANEER TACO - ASIAN STYLE
|$11.50
Crispy taco shells stuffed with small diced paneer, bell peppers, onions and topped with spicy mayo
JoJo's Shake Bar - Naperville
5 Jackson Ave, Naperville
|Walking Taco
|$12.00
Our sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, iceberg lettuce, and scallions atop a large bag of Fritos
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Tacos- SW Buffalo
|$9.99
Hand breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, crispy jalapeno and ranch.
|Chicken Birria Tacos
|$13.99
Slow roasted chicken smothered in cheese, inside 2 flour tortillas and garnished with fresh cilantro. Served with a side of house made Birra broth for dipping. Served with a choice of chips and salsa or fries
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
2 Marinated grilled shrimp tacos, served with Korean bbq, jalapeno cilantro cole slaw, shredded carrots and sliced green onions. Served with a choice of side
FIRE IT UP
1523 North Aurora Road Suite 107, Naperville
|KIDS CHICKEN TACO
|$3.00
Organic Chicken, Organic Romaine, Local WI Cheddar (rBST Free.) and Organic Tomato.
|2 SHRIMP TACOS
|$10.00
|2 AL PASTOR TACOS
|$10.00
Q-BBQ Naperville
103 S Main St., Naperville
|Burnt Ends Taco
|$3.99
Creamy slaw, chimichurri sauce and cilantro.
|Pork Taco
|$3.49
Caribbean Salsa, Pico de Gallo and Spicy Lime Aioli
|Cod Taco
|$3.99
Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill
1807 S. Washington Street #101, Naperville
|Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Three grilled tilapia tacos with shredded cabbage,
diced tomatoes, and our zesty sauce on corn tortillas
with a fresh lime wedge
|Steak Tacos
|$12.99
Three steak tacos with cilantro and onion served on
corn tortillas with a fresh lime wedge
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$13.99
Three tender shredded pork tacos with fresh cilantro
and onion on corn tortillas