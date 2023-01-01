Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve tandoori

Banner pic

 

Golconda

1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$13.99
Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt , tandoori spices and grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.
Tandoori Mint Paratha$3.99
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour and mint baked in clay oven
More about Golconda
Indian Harvest image

 

Indian Harvest.

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TANDOORI VEGETABLES$17.50
Garden fresh bell pepper, slices of onions, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, and potato halves marinated in warm spices & cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
TANDOORI POTATOES$14.50
Marinated whole potatoes stuffed with our special filling of cottage cheese and spices cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
TANDOORI MIX KALIAN$22.95
An assorted presentation of our Tandoori Kebabs served with Dal Makhani, Basmati Rice, Naan and the dessert of the day.
More about Indian Harvest.

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

French Toast

Chutney

Paratha

Paneer Tikka

Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Sundaes

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2015 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston