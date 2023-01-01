Tandoori in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Golconda
Golconda
1568W Ogden Ave, Ste 140, Naperville
|Tandoori Chicken
|$13.99
Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt , tandoori spices and grilled in clay tandoori oven to perfection.
|Tandoori Mint Paratha
|$3.99
Indian flat bread made of whole wheat flour and mint baked in clay oven
More about Indian Harvest.
Indian Harvest.
796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE
|TANDOORI VEGETABLES
|$17.50
Garden fresh bell pepper, slices of onions, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, and potato halves marinated in warm spices & cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
|TANDOORI POTATOES
|$14.50
Marinated whole potatoes stuffed with our special filling of cottage cheese and spices cooked in the Tandoor. Gluten-free.
|TANDOORI MIX KALIAN
|$22.95
An assorted presentation of our Tandoori Kebabs served with Dal Makhani, Basmati Rice, Naan and the dessert of the day.