Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve tostadas

Main pic

 

Wild Tuna

3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Tostada$22.00
Raw ingredients. Diced tuna tartare served on fried wonton chips (4), topped with sliced avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and tobiko
More about Wild Tuna
Item pic

 

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Avenue, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas con Centollo$22.95
Toast points topped with avocado relish and Alaskan king crab meat
Tostada con Pato$10.95
Toast points spread with duck confit and topped with smoked duck breast, honey Dijon muster and served with julienne vegetables
More about Meson Sabika

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

French Fries

Hummus

Miso Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Sliders

Chopped Salad

Salmon

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1370 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1633 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston