Tostadas in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Wild Tuna
Wild Tuna
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville
|Tuna Tostada
|$22.00
Raw ingredients. Diced tuna tartare served on fried wonton chips (4), topped with sliced avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and tobiko
More about Meson Sabika
Meson Sabika
1025 Aurora Avenue, Naperville
|Tostadas con Centollo
|$22.95
Toast points topped with avocado relish and Alaskan king crab meat
|Tostada con Pato
|$10.95
Toast points spread with duck confit and topped with smoked duck breast, honey Dijon muster and served with julienne vegetables