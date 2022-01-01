Turkey clubs in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Turkey BLT Club
|$12.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on whole wheat bread.
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Tuscan Turkey Club
|$13.99
Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pesto mayo on ciabatta bread.