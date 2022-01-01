Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey BLT Club$12.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on whole wheat bread.
Turkey BLT Club$12.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on whole wheat bread.
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuscan Turkey Club$13.99
Roasted turkey, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and pesto mayo on ciabatta bread.
Q-BBQ Naperville

103 S Main St., Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Turkey Sandwich$7.99
Whole turkey breast smoked for 5 hours and sliced to order. Try it "Q-Style" with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with creamy slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
