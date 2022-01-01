Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Naperville

Go
Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve waffles

Juicy-O Breakfast/Lunch image

 

SWEET TOAST CAFÉ

2035 S Washington Street, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle Combo$13.00
A whole Belgium Waffle, (2) eggs Any Style, choice of bacon or sausage.
The Original Waffle$9.00
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Belgian Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast, and side of Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken N' Waffle$13.99
Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Original Belgian Waffle image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville

Avg 4.5 (4283 reviews)
Takeout
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Kid's Waffle Sampler$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Liège Waffle image

 

Sparrow Coffee Naperville

120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Liège Waffle$4.75
Try our Liège Waffle fresh off the waffle iron! Our Liège Waffle is made to order with authentic Belgian pearl sugar throughout and caramelized pearl sugar on the outside.
More about Sparrow Coffee Naperville
Colonial Cafe (Naperville) image

 

Colonial Cafe (Naperville)

1101 S. Washington St, Naperville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken + Waffles (Small)$12.99
Crispy chicken breast atop a Belgian waffle with scallions, chipotle maple syrup, and dusted with powder sugar.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Small Waffle Fries image

 

Taps N Tenders

3320 S Route 59, Naperville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Waffle Fries$2.49
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
Loaded Shrimp Waffle Fries$11.49
Large Waffle Fries$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
More about Taps N Tenders
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4931 South Route 59, Naperville

Avg 3.9 (786 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Naperville

Steak Salad

Chilaquiles

Muffins

Eggplant Parm

Grits

Wedge Salad

Cheeseburgers

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Naperville to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lisle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston