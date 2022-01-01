Waffles in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve waffles
More about SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
SWEET TOAST CAFÉ
2035 S Washington Street, Naperville
|Belgian Waffle Combo
|$13.00
A whole Belgium Waffle, (2) eggs Any Style, choice of bacon or sausage.
|The Original Waffle
|$9.00
Belgian Waffle topped with powdered sugar.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
Belgian Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken breast, and side of Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Chicken N' Waffle
|$13.99
Our famous Waffle topped with 2 bacon strips and crispy fried boneless chicken breast (white meat) Served with a side of house-made chipotle syrup.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
175 Jackson Avenue, Naperville
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Kid's Waffle Sampler
|$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Sparrow Coffee Naperville
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
120 Water St, Unit 110, Naperville
|Liège Waffle
|$4.75
Try our Liège Waffle fresh off the waffle iron! Our Liège Waffle is made to order with authentic Belgian pearl sugar throughout and caramelized pearl sugar on the outside.
More about Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
Colonial Cafe (Naperville)
1101 S. Washington St, Naperville
|Chicken + Waffles (Small)
|$12.99
Crispy chicken breast atop a Belgian waffle with scallions, chipotle maple syrup, and dusted with powder sugar.
More about Taps N Tenders
Taps N Tenders
3320 S Route 59, Naperville
|Small Waffle Fries
|$2.49
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
|Loaded Shrimp Waffle Fries
|$11.49
|Large Waffle Fries
|$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!