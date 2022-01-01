Go
NAPIZZA

Modern Local Pizzeria

3258 scott street

Popular Items

Cesare Salad$10.00
Organic kale, croutons, parmigiano & garlic aiol
Pizza Rosmarino$18.00
Mozzarella, sliced potatoes, rosemary, chopped garlic
Carciofi$11.00
Organic artichoke hearts served with lemon mayonnaise
Pizza Calzone$21.00
Stuffed pizza, mozzarella, prosciutto, salami and ricotta cheese
Pizza Margherita$18.00
Fresh basil, tomato sauce, fior di latte & evoo
Caprese Salad$14.00
Organic seasonal tomatoes, fresh burrata, basil pesto
Pizza Prosciutto$21.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto, propini mushroom & truffle oil
Pizza Pepperoni$19.00
Fior di latte & pepperoni
Pizza Salsiccia$21.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion
Arugula Salad$11.00
Micro arugula, fresh pears. gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts
Location

3258 scott street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
