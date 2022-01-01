NAPIZZA
Modern Local Pizzeria
3258 scott street
Popular Items
Location
3258 scott street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
A16
A16 is a restaurant and wine bar bringing the delicious and hospitable traditions of lively Campania to San Francisco. The chic, rustic/modernist venue is named after the motorway that transverses the South of Italy. The restaurant features wood oven-fired Neapolitan Pizza and other specialties of Campania.
Pacific Catch
SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.
Izzy's Steaks & Chops
Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.
Project Juice
Come in and enjoy!