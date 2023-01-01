Naples restaurants you'll love
Must-try Naples restaurants
The Med
3929 Bayshore Dr, Naples
|Popular items
|Insalata Fresca Mediterranea
|$12.00
Arugula, Fennel, Orange, Pine Nuts, Citrus Dressing
|Reginella
|$16.00
Mozzarella, Tomato sauce, Organic Basil
|Dell’Orto
|$22.00
Mix Grilled vegetable and ricotta cheese
Osteria Tulia
466 5th Ave South, Naples
|Popular items
|Classico
|$18.00
|Orecchiette
|$26.00
|Meatballs
|$18.00
La Oaxaquena Taqueria Naples
2795 Davis Blvd, Naples
|Popular items
|Asada
|$3.00
Grilled Steak
|Carnitas
|$3.00
Pork
|Chorizo
|$3.00
Mexican Sausage
Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery - 1514 Immokalee Rd 117
1514 Immokalee Rd 117, Naples
|Popular items
|Linda's Lovin
|$9.00
our signiture waffle
low carb, made with almond flour & flax. dairy free
|EggsEmble Salad
|$11.00
fancy pants eggsalad
|Turkey B' Jacked
|$12.00
bacon ~ tomato ~ spinach
pepperjack ~ honey dijon
Felipe's - Logan Landings
2220 Logan Boulevard North, Naples
|Popular items
|Plato
|$10.75
a plate with your choice of protein
and toppings, served with tortillas
|Beans
|$0.00
choice of beans
|Kids Meal
|$6.00
served with rice, choice of beans and kids drink
Tacos & Tequila Cantina - Pavilion
8971 Tamiami Trail North, Naples
|Popular items
|Guacamole SM
|$7.00
Hass avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime
|Chimi Salad
|$0.00
shredded lettuce, grilled onions, roasted peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, chimichurri *not served with rice and beans
|South American Taco
|$6.00
braised short rib, sautéed onions, chimichurri sauce, rocoto crema, Cotija cheese
The French
365 Fifth Ave. S, Naples
|Popular items
|Side Sprouts
|$12.00
|LE BRASSERIE BURGER
|$32.00
|Side Risotto
|$15.00
Island Gypsy Cafe - 292 Capri Boulevard
292 Capri Boulevard, Naples
|Popular items
|Locally World Famous Grouper Sandwich
|$23.00
Fresh Gulf Grouper/Kaiser Bun/Lettuce/Tomato/Coleslaw/Tartar/Fries
|"Gator Nicks" Wings
|$14.00
8 Jumbo Wings/ Buffalo/Mild/Honey Teriyaki/ Sweet Thai Chili/ Gypsy Sauce
|Onion Rings
|$12.00
Fresh Cut/ Hand Battered/Chipotle Aioli
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples
2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Naples
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
|$15.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Spicy Salami
|Pepperoni
|$14.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
|Maria
|$17.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
South Street Bar & Grill
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples
|Popular items
|Lg Caesar
|$10.00
Large salad made with fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, romano cheese & croutons.
|14 Inch Pizza
|$16.00
One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.
|Street Wings
|$18.00
Our LEGENDARY jumbo chargrilled wings. Honey Garlic, Mild or Hot
Mediterrano Naples - 336 13th Ave S.
336 13th Ave S., Naples
|Popular items
|Dolmeh
|$18.00
|Chicken Francese
|$32.00
|Hummus
|$16.00
Zeppe's Tavern Naples
895 Wiggins Pass Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Build-Your-Own Pizza
|$0.00
Starting at $15. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
|Wings
|$15.00
8 Jumbo wings, choice of sauce; Hot, mild, Nashville hot, BBQ, honey gold
|Zepperoni Rolls
|$12.00
Mini dough rolls stuffed with choice of pepperoni or ricotta cheese
served with marinara sauce
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Delicate bean broth with miso, tofu, scallions and seaweed.
|Tom Kha Soup
|$0.00
Coconut milk & lime juice, lemongrass, onions, chili, tomatoes, mushrooms & Thai herbs.
|Tom Yum Soup
|$0.00
Lime juice, chili, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, mushrooms & Thai herbs.
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples
|Popular items
|16" Regular Cheese
|$16.00
|Personal Calzone
|$12.00
|14" Regular Cheese
|$14.00
Felipe's - Park Shore Plaza
4255 Tamiami Trail North, Naples
|Popular items
|Chicken Chimichanga⭐
|$13.00
grilled chicken super burrito deep fried with Monterey Jack, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, crema, salsa verde, covered in queso
|Spicy Taco Salad⭐
|$10.95
crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, Jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole, served with chipotle ranch dressing
|Two Tacos (2)
|$6.75
served with corn or flour tortillas and your
choice of protein and toppings.
South Street Bar & Grill
8845 Founders Square Dr., Naples
|Popular items
|14 Inch Pizza
|$16.00
|16 Inch Pizza
|$18.00
|Tenders
|$14.00
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch & celery
Mr Tequila- Immokalee
2700 Immokalee Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Mexican Taco
|$3.75
Corn tortilla with steak, grilled chicken, pasto (pork), carnitas with lettuce and cheese
|Soft Taco
|$3.75
Steak, grilled chicken , ground beef or pastor (pork), carnitas (pork) with lettuce and cheese
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.50
Served with rice
Bar Tulia - Mercato
9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples
|Popular items
|Garganelli
|$27.00
|Cacio & Pepe
|$22.00
|The Parma
|$19.00
Lake Park Diner
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Popular items
|Lake Park Burger
|$16.50
sauteed onions, raclette cheese, applewood smoked bacon, organic baby arugula, garlic aioli, dill pickle spear
|Pimento Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic baby arugula, provolone, grilled sourdough
|Tahini Bowl
|$13.50
broccoli, red bell pepper, kimchi slaw, sesame, roasted sweet potato, organic brown rice, ponzu, tahini vinaigrette (DF, PB, Vegetarian)
Fuji at Founders Square
8845 founders square drive, Naples
|Popular items
|Yummy Yummy
|$18.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo-krab and tempura flakes on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|Bento Box
|$28.95
Create your own combo by select one appetizer, one roll, and one entree. Served with rice, and soup or salad
|Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Vegetable spring rolls, 3 pcs
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
935 3rd Avenue North, Naples
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel*
|$2.49
|Bacon + Egg + Cheese
|$10.99
|Sausage + Egg + Cheese
|$9.99
Sea Salt - Naples
1186 3rd St S, Naples, FL, Naples
|Popular items
|Branzino Fillet | fregola sarda | olives | golden raisins | almonds | roasted tomato
|$42.00
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad | pecorino | lemon | breadcrumbs
|$18.00
|Baked Oysters | blue crab | rock shrimp | dynamite sauce | ritz cracker
|$24.00
Lime Restaurant and Pisco Bar
5047 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tacu Tacu
|$32.00
|Pescado a lo Macho
|$42.00
|Side of Plantains
|$5.00
Maine Shack Food Truck Florida
2880 Becca Avenue, Naples
|Popular items
|Clam Chowder Bowl (Large)
|$9.00
New England Style.
|Clam Chowder Cup (Small)
|$7.00
New England Style.
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Warm Clarified Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served With Chips.
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Popular items
|Alla Vodka
|$21.50
A house specialty crushed imported San Marzano tomatoes, sautéed garlic, imported prosciutto, cream & a touch of vodka.
|Mista Salad
|$0.00
Mixed baby greens, chopped walnuts, dried cranberries & Gorgonzola cheese tossed in a raspberry dressing.
|Margherita 12"
|$14.95
12". San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
IL Primo Pizza & Wings - Vanderbilt
2464 Vanderbilt Beach Dr, Naples
|Popular items
|Cheese Stix (8)
|$7.99
|Large 14" Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
|Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
Grappino
90 9th St N,, Naples
|Popular items
|Melanzana - eggplant, tomato, burrata, taggiasca olives (Copy)
|$0.00
|Greca - tomato, green peppers, red onion, cucumber, black olive, feta cheese, lemon oregano vinaigrette
|$12.00
|48-hr Salt Cured Free Range Chicken oreganato, tomato, potato, olives, golden chicken jus
|$24.00
ZZA BABY - 9118 Strada Place
9118 Strada Place, Naples
|Popular items
|12" CLASSIC MARGHERITA (V)
|$16.00
Hand-crushed Alta Cucina tomato sauce, basil, drizzle of EVOO, fresh mozzarella
|12" Honey Love
|$18.00
Hand-crushed Alta Cucina tomato sauce, pepperoni, hot honey, fresh mozzarella, oregano
|Sausage Supreme ZZA
|$35.00
Sausage, mushroom, onion, pepper
The Local
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Local Garden Veggie*
|$20.00
Pesto-Ricotta sauce, Eggplant, Spinach, Zucchini, Mushroom Conserva, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan, Basil, Ricotta and Truffle Oil
|Mushroom Lovers*
|$23.00
Pesto-Ricotta sauce, Arugula, Lucques Olives, Tallegio and Mushroom Conserva
|The Local Turkey and Brie*
|$18.50
Classic Best Selling Sandwich
Turkey, Brie, Pesto-Mayo, Tomato Jam, Greens
Skillets Restaurant
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$13.95
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
|Keto Skillet
|$15.50
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
|Side of Bacon
|$5.95
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.