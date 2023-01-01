Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naples restaurants you'll love

Naples restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Naples

Naples's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Italian
Italian
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Must-try Naples restaurants

Consumer pic

 

The Med

3929 Bayshore Dr, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Insalata Fresca Mediterranea$12.00
Arugula, Fennel, Orange, Pine Nuts, Citrus Dressing
Reginella$16.00
Mozzarella, Tomato sauce, Organic Basil
Dell’Orto$22.00
Mix Grilled vegetable and ricotta cheese
More about The Med
Osteria Tulia image

PIZZA • SALADS

Osteria Tulia

466 5th Ave South, Naples

Avg 4.9 (7109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classico$18.00
Orecchiette$26.00
Meatballs$18.00
More about Osteria Tulia
Consumer pic

 

La Oaxaquena Taqueria Naples

2795 Davis Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asada$3.00
Grilled Steak
Carnitas$3.00
Pork
Chorizo$3.00
Mexican Sausage
More about La Oaxaquena Taqueria Naples
Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery image

 

Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery - 1514 Immokalee Rd 117

1514 Immokalee Rd 117, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Linda's Lovin$9.00
our signiture waffle
low carb, made with almond flour & flax. dairy free
EggsEmble Salad$11.00
fancy pants eggsalad
Turkey B' Jacked$12.00
bacon ~ tomato ~ spinach
pepperjack ~ honey dijon
More about Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery - 1514 Immokalee Rd 117
Consumer pic

 

Felipe's - Logan Landings

2220 Logan Boulevard North, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plato$10.75
a plate with your choice of protein
and toppings, served with tortillas
Beans$0.00
choice of beans
Kids Meal$6.00
served with rice, choice of beans and kids drink
More about Felipe's - Logan Landings
Consumer pic

 

Tacos & Tequila Cantina - Pavilion

8971 Tamiami Trail North, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole SM$7.00
Hass avocados, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, lime
Chimi Salad$0.00
shredded lettuce, grilled onions, roasted peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, chimichurri *not served with rice and beans
South American Taco$6.00
braised short rib, sautéed onions, chimichurri sauce, rocoto crema, Cotija cheese
More about Tacos & Tequila Cantina - Pavilion
The French image

 

The French

365 Fifth Ave. S, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Sprouts$12.00
LE BRASSERIE BURGER$32.00
Side Risotto$15.00
More about The French
Island Gypsy Cafe image

 

Island Gypsy Cafe - 292 Capri Boulevard

292 Capri Boulevard, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Locally World Famous Grouper Sandwich$23.00
Fresh Gulf Grouper/Kaiser Bun/Lettuce/Tomato/Coleslaw/Tartar/Fries
"Gator Nicks" Wings$14.00
8 Jumbo Wings/ Buffalo/Mild/Honey Teriyaki/ Sweet Thai Chili/ Gypsy Sauce
Onion Rings$12.00
Fresh Cut/ Hand Battered/Chipotle Aioli
More about Island Gypsy Cafe - 292 Capri Boulevard
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples

2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Naples

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers$15.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Spicy Salami
Pepperoni$14.99
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Maria$17.99
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples
South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar & Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lg Caesar$10.00
Large salad made with fresh romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, romano cheese & croutons.
14 Inch Pizza$16.00
One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.
Street Wings$18.00
Our LEGENDARY jumbo chargrilled wings. Honey Garlic, Mild or Hot
More about South Street Bar & Grill
Mediterrano Naples image

 

Mediterrano Naples - 336 13th Ave S.

336 13th Ave S., Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dolmeh$18.00
Chicken Francese$32.00
Hummus$16.00
More about Mediterrano Naples - 336 13th Ave S.
Consumer pic

 

Zeppe's Tavern Naples

895 Wiggins Pass Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build-Your-Own Pizza$0.00
Starting at $15. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Wings$15.00
8 Jumbo wings, choice of sauce; Hot, mild, Nashville hot, BBQ, honey gold
Zepperoni Rolls$12.00
Mini dough rolls stuffed with choice of pepperoni or ricotta cheese
served with marinara sauce
More about Zeppe's Tavern Naples
Banner pic

 

Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9

1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$4.00
Delicate bean broth with miso, tofu, scallions and seaweed.
Tom Kha Soup$0.00
Coconut milk & lime juice, lemongrass, onions, chili, tomatoes, mushrooms & Thai herbs.
Tom Yum Soup$0.00
Lime juice, chili, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, mushrooms & Thai herbs.
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Regular Cheese$16.00
Personal Calzone$12.00
14" Regular Cheese$14.00
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Felipe's - Park Shore Plaza

4255 Tamiami Trail North, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Chimichanga⭐$13.00
grilled chicken super burrito deep fried with Monterey Jack, rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, crema, salsa verde, covered in queso
Spicy Taco Salad⭐$10.95
crunchy tortilla shell with chicken tinga, cabbage, lettuce, black beans, corn, pico, Jack cheese, baja sauce, guacamole, served with chipotle ranch dressing
Two Tacos (2)$6.75
served with corn or flour tortillas and your
choice of protein and toppings.
More about Felipe's - Park Shore Plaza
Consumer pic

 

South Street Bar & Grill

8845 Founders Square Dr., Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14 Inch Pizza$16.00
One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.
16 Inch Pizza$18.00
One of the most unique Italian hand crafted Pies you can find on this side of the Mississippi. Professionally trained dough tossers skilled with the most unique way to spread the pizza sauce you will be able to see in your life. Let's not forget how professional they are when it comes to covering your pie with the freshest Mozzarella that money can buy. After it bakes in the oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes it comes out a golden brown like a fake sun tan in a Philadelphia Winter. We hope our pizza rings your Liberty Bell.
Tenders$14.00
Plain, Mild, Medium, Hot or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch & celery
More about South Street Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mr Tequila- Immokalee

2700 Immokalee Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexican Taco$3.75
Corn tortilla with steak, grilled chicken, pasto (pork), carnitas with lettuce and cheese
Soft Taco$3.75
Steak, grilled chicken , ground beef or pastor (pork), carnitas (pork) with lettuce and cheese
Kids Quesadilla$8.50
Served with rice
More about Mr Tequila- Immokalee
Bar Tulia - Mercato image

 

Bar Tulia - Mercato

9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garganelli$27.00
Cacio & Pepe$22.00
The Parma$19.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lake Park Diner

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lake Park Burger$16.50
sauteed onions, raclette cheese, applewood smoked bacon, organic baby arugula, garlic aioli, dill pickle spear
Pimento Chicken Sandwich$14.50
buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic baby arugula, provolone, grilled sourdough
Tahini Bowl$13.50
broccoli, red bell pepper, kimchi slaw, sesame, roasted sweet potato, organic brown rice, ponzu, tahini vinaigrette (DF, PB, Vegetarian)
More about Lake Park Diner
Consumer pic

 

Fuji at Founders Square

8845 founders square drive, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yummy Yummy$18.95
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo-krab and tempura flakes on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Bento Box$28.95
Create your own combo by select one appetizer, one roll, and one entree. Served with rice, and soup or salad
Spring Rolls$7.95
Vegetable spring rolls, 3 pcs
More about Fuji at Founders Square
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole image

 

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

935 3rd Avenue North, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Everything Bagel*$2.49
Bacon + Egg + Cheese$10.99
Sausage + Egg + Cheese$9.99
More about Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
Consumer pic

 

Sea Salt - Naples

1186 3rd St S, Naples, FL, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Branzino Fillet | fregola sarda | olives | golden raisins | almonds | roasted tomato$42.00
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad | pecorino | lemon | breadcrumbs$18.00
Baked Oysters | blue crab | rock shrimp | dynamite sauce | ritz cracker$24.00
More about Sea Salt - Naples
Lima Restaurant and Pisco Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lime Restaurant and Pisco Bar

5047 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

Avg 4.8 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Tacu Tacu$32.00
Pescado a lo Macho$42.00
Side of Plantains$5.00
More about Lime Restaurant and Pisco Bar
Maine Shack Florida Catering image

 

Maine Shack Food Truck Florida

2880 Becca Avenue, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Clam Chowder Bowl (Large)$9.00
New England Style.
Clam Chowder Cup (Small)$7.00
New England Style.
Connecticut Lobster Roll$29.00
Warm Clarified Butter Poached CK Lobster Meat on New England Style Bun. Served With Chips.
More about Maine Shack Food Truck Florida
Rosedale Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alla Vodka$21.50
A house specialty crushed imported San Marzano tomatoes, sautéed garlic, imported prosciutto, cream & a touch of vodka.
Mista Salad$0.00
Mixed baby greens, chopped walnuts, dried cranberries & Gorgonzola cheese tossed in a raspberry dressing.
Margherita 12"$14.95
12". San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings - Vanderbilt

2464 Vanderbilt Beach Dr, Naples

Avg 3.7 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Stix (8)$7.99
Large 14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza$14.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings - Vanderbilt
Consumer pic

 

Grappino

90 9th St N,, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Melanzana - eggplant, tomato, burrata, taggiasca olives (Copy)$0.00
Greca - tomato, green peppers, red onion, cucumber, black olive, feta cheese, lemon oregano vinaigrette$12.00
48-hr Salt Cured Free Range Chicken oreganato, tomato, potato, olives, golden chicken jus$24.00
More about Grappino
ZZA BABY image

 

ZZA BABY - 9118 Strada Place

9118 Strada Place, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" CLASSIC MARGHERITA (V)$16.00
Hand-crushed Alta Cucina tomato sauce, basil, drizzle of EVOO, fresh mozzarella
12" Honey Love$18.00
Hand-crushed Alta Cucina tomato sauce, pepperoni, hot honey, fresh mozzarella, oregano
Sausage Supreme ZZA$35.00
Sausage, mushroom, onion, pepper
More about ZZA BABY - 9118 Strada Place
The Local Naples image

 

The Local

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Local Garden Veggie*$20.00
Pesto-Ricotta sauce, Eggplant, Spinach, Zucchini, Mushroom Conserva, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan, Basil, Ricotta and Truffle Oil
Mushroom Lovers*$23.00
Pesto-Ricotta sauce, Arugula, Lucques Olives, Tallegio and Mushroom Conserva
The Local Turkey and Brie*$18.50
Classic Best Selling Sandwich
Turkey, Brie, Pesto-Mayo, Tomato Jam, Greens
More about The Local
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets Restaurant

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Hog Burrito$13.95
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Keto Skillet$15.50
4 AA Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheese. Hold the carbs, no Potatoes and the Toast. Served with sliced Tomatoes.
Side of Bacon$5.95
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
More about Skillets Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Naples

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

French Fries

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cake

Caesar Salad

Burritos

