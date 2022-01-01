Naples bars & lounges you'll love

The French image

 

The French

365 Fifth Ave. S, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BRASSERIE STEAK FRITES$54.00
BEIGNETS$14.00
BAKED ONION SOUP$14.00
More about The French
Dorona Italian Steakhouse image

 

Dorona Italian Steakhouse

2110 Tamiami Trail, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Butterflied Branzino (D)$45.00
Sauteed Spinach$10.00
Ravioli (D)$27.00
More about Dorona Italian Steakhouse
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille

1996 Airport Rd S, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SW Chicken Salad$13.95
Fish & Chips$19.95
Pork Tenderloin$10.95
More about Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
The Local Naples image

 

The Local Naples

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Local Garden Veggie$18.00
Pesto-Ricotta sauce, Eggplant, Spinach, Zucchini, Mushroom Conserva, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan, Basil, Ricotta and Truffle Oil
Pan Seared Snapper$33.00
Fresh Snapper with Piccata Sauce
Pot Roast$29.00
The Local Favorite - chuck eye roll served with oven roasted Carrots, Celery, Onion, & Potato
More about The Local Naples
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7385 Radio Rd., Naples

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Oak & Stone - Naples image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
FUN GUY$13.00
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula
GRIDDLE BURGER$13.00
melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Naples
LowBrow Pizza & Beer image

 

LowBrow Pizza & Beer

3148 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TOGO
MAGGIE$14.50
More about LowBrow Pizza & Beer
All Seasons in Naples image

 

All Seasons in Naples

15495 Tamiami TrailSuite 121, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
More about All Seasons in Naples
LaMoraga image

 

LaMoraga

3936 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about LaMoraga
Bleu Provence image

 

Bleu Provence

1234 8th Street South, Naples

Avg 4.9 (9541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bleu Provence
Restaurant banner

 

Bellini Italian Restaurant and Bar

2331 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

Avg 4.3 (208 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bellini Italian Restaurant and Bar

