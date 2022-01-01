Naples breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Naples
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Denver Skillet
|$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|Corned Beef Hash Skillet
|$13.95
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|Fruit Pancakes
|$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Popular items
|Denver Skillet
|$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.
|Potato Egger Skillet
|$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.75
2 Poached Eggs, Homemade Sun-dried Tomato Hollandaise, Jumbo Grilled English Muffin, Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
|3 Crepes
|$8.75
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|Popular items
|Potato Egger Skillet
|$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|2 Eggs Works
|$9.25
AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|Denver Skillet
|$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Skillets
7711 Stock Plaza, Naples
|Popular items
|Side of Bacon
|$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
|Bacon Cheese Omelet
|$12.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar, Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
|Fruit Pancake Platter
|$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.