Naples pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Naples

Osteria Tulia image

PIZZA • SALADS

Osteria Tulia

466 5th Ave South, Naples

Avg 4.9 (7109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classico$15.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Pizza Dough$2.50
More about Osteria Tulia
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Naples

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maria$16.90
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Star Carlos 2.0$18.90
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian ​​Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
Pepperoni$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Pollo Piccata$22.00
Pollo Marsala$21.00
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Rosedale Brick Oven image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita 12"$12.95
12". San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Caesar Salad
A refreshing blend of arugula, tomatoes, red onions & shaved Parmigiana in a lemon citronette.
Mushroom Delight Pizza$17.95
12". A tantalizing mixture of fresh, sautéed baby portobello & white mushrooms on a white pizza, using ricotta, provolone & fresh mozzarella cheese.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

2464 Vanderbilt Beach Dr, Naples

Avg 3.7 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings Large (40)$47.99
Large 14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Boneless Wings (10)$12.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

5248 Golden Gate Pky, Naples

Avg 3 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Personal 8" Cheese Pizza$5.99
Boneless Wings (10)$12.99
Cheese Stix (8)$7.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
The Founders Bistro image

 

The Founders Bistro

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Inyoni Farm Greens$9.00
Inyoni Farms organic greens, tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette
Beet & Arugula Salad$12.00
Organic Beets, Roasted walnuts and baby arugula
Ice Cream Pint$6.00
Hand Made, slow churned in house.
Choose from :
Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Tangerine Sorbet
More about The Founders Bistro
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

IL Primo Pizza & Wings

15275 Collier Blvd, Naples

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bosco Stix (4)$8.99
Wings Large (40)$47.99
Medium 12" Cheese PIzza$10.99
More about IL Primo Pizza & Wings
Oak & Stone - Naples image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
FUN GUY$13.00
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula
GRIDDLE BURGER$13.00
melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Naples
LowBrow Pizza & Beer image

 

LowBrow Pizza & Beer

3148 Tamiami Trail East, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TOGO
MAGGIE$14.50
More about LowBrow Pizza & Beer
All Seasons in Naples image

 

All Seasons in Naples

15495 Tamiami TrailSuite 121, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
More about All Seasons in Naples
Industry Pizza image

 

Industry Pizza

2075 Pineridge Rd., Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Industry Pizza

