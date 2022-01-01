Naples pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Naples
PIZZA • SALADS
Osteria Tulia
466 5th Ave South, Naples
|Classico
|$15.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
|Pizza Dough
|$2.50
PIZZA • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Naples
|Maria
|$16.90
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
|Star Carlos 2.0
|$18.90
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
|Pepperoni
|$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
PIZZA • PASTA
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$22.00
|Pollo Piccata
|$22.00
|Pollo Marsala
|$21.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Margherita 12"
|$12.95
12". San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
|Caesar Salad
A refreshing blend of arugula, tomatoes, red onions & shaved Parmigiana in a lemon citronette.
|Mushroom Delight Pizza
|$17.95
12". A tantalizing mixture of fresh, sautéed baby portobello & white mushrooms on a white pizza, using ricotta, provolone & fresh mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
2464 Vanderbilt Beach Dr, Naples
|Wings Large (40)
|$47.99
|Large 14" Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
|Boneless Wings (10)
|$12.99
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
5248 Golden Gate Pky, Naples
|Personal 8" Cheese Pizza
|$5.99
|Boneless Wings (10)
|$12.99
|Cheese Stix (8)
|$7.99
The Founders Bistro
7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Inyoni Farm Greens
|$9.00
Inyoni Farms organic greens, tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette
|Beet & Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Organic Beets, Roasted walnuts and baby arugula
|Ice Cream Pint
|$6.00
Hand Made, slow churned in house.
Choose from :
Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Tangerine Sorbet
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
IL Primo Pizza & Wings
15275 Collier Blvd, Naples
|Bosco Stix (4)
|$8.99
|Wings Large (40)
|$47.99
|Medium 12" Cheese PIzza
|$10.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Naples
2270 Logan Blvd, Naples
|ALL THE WAY
|$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
|FUN GUY
|$13.00
Roasted cremini & oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic sauce, Parmesan, savory herbs, truffle oil, arugula
|GRIDDLE BURGER
|$13.00
melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with french fries
LowBrow Pizza & Beer
3148 Tamiami Trail East, Naples
|TOGO
|MAGGIE
|$14.50
All Seasons in Naples
15495 Tamiami TrailSuite 121, Naples
|GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH