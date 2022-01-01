Naples salad spots you'll love

Osteria Tulia image

PIZZA • SALADS

Osteria Tulia

466 5th Ave South, Naples

Avg 4.9 (7109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classico$15.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Pizza Dough$2.50
More about Osteria Tulia
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Naples

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maria$16.90
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Star Carlos 2.0$18.90
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian ​​Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
Pepperoni$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
Fit and Fuel Cafe image

 

Fit and Fuel Cafe

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Criterium$9.00
Avocado Topped W/ Chicken Salad & Grapes$13.00
Softail$12.00
More about Fit and Fuel Cafe
The Founders Bistro image

 

The Founders Bistro

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Inyoni Farm Greens$9.00
Inyoni Farms organic greens, tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette
Beet & Arugula Salad$12.00
Organic Beets, Roasted walnuts and baby arugula
Ice Cream Pint$6.00
Hand Made, slow churned in house.
Choose from :
Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Tangerine Sorbet
More about The Founders Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Naples

