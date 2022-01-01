Naples salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Naples
More about Osteria Tulia
PIZZA • SALADS
Osteria Tulia
466 5th Ave South, Naples
|Popular items
|Classico
|$15.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
|Pizza Dough
|$2.50
More about Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD, Naples
|Popular items
|Maria
|$16.90
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
|Star Carlos 2.0
|$18.90
Star Shaped Pizza, Filled With Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Tomatoes, Arugula, Avocado, Italian Parmesan, Jalapeno Sauce
|Pepperoni
|$11.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
More about Fit and Fuel Cafe
Fit and Fuel Cafe
819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|The Criterium
|$9.00
|Avocado Topped W/ Chicken Salad & Grapes
|$13.00
|Softail
|$12.00
More about The Founders Bistro
The Founders Bistro
7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Inyoni Farm Greens
|$9.00
Inyoni Farms organic greens, tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette
|Beet & Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Organic Beets, Roasted walnuts and baby arugula
|Ice Cream Pint
|$6.00
Hand Made, slow churned in house.
Choose from :
Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Tangerine Sorbet