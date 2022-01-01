Naples seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Naples
More about Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
1996 Airport Rd S, Naples
|Popular items
|SW Chicken Salad
|$13.95
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
|Pork Tenderloin
|$10.95
More about The Local Naples
The Local Naples
5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples
|Popular items
|Local Garden Veggie
|$18.00
Pesto-Ricotta sauce, Eggplant, Spinach, Zucchini, Mushroom Conserva, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan, Basil, Ricotta and Truffle Oil
|Pan Seared Snapper
|$33.00
Fresh Snapper with Piccata Sauce
|Pot Roast
|$29.00
The Local Favorite - chuck eye roll served with oven roasted Carrots, Celery, Onion, & Potato
More about Sea Salt
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Popular items
|Roasted Cauliflower Salad | pomegranate | hazelnuts | cipollini | goat cheese | celery | spiced maple vinaigrette
|$18.00
|Swordfish 'Milanese' | fried egg | jumbo asparagus | lemon caper sauce
|$45.00
|Deboned Whole Branzino | smashed fingerlings | asparagus | lemon beurre blanc
|$60.00