Naples seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Naples

Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille

1996 Airport Rd S, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SW Chicken Salad$13.95
Fish & Chips$19.95
Pork Tenderloin$10.95
More about Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
The Local Naples image

 

The Local Naples

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Local Garden Veggie$18.00
Pesto-Ricotta sauce, Eggplant, Spinach, Zucchini, Mushroom Conserva, Cherry Tomato, Parmesan, Basil, Ricotta and Truffle Oil
Pan Seared Snapper$33.00
Fresh Snapper with Piccata Sauce
Pot Roast$29.00
The Local Favorite - chuck eye roll served with oven roasted Carrots, Celery, Onion, & Potato
More about The Local Naples
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Cauliflower Salad | pomegranate | hazelnuts | cipollini | goat cheese | celery | spiced maple vinaigrette$18.00
Swordfish 'Milanese' | fried egg | jumbo asparagus | lemon caper sauce$45.00
Deboned Whole Branzino | smashed fingerlings | asparagus | lemon beurre blanc$60.00
More about Sea Salt
Legends B&G image

SEAFOOD

Legends B&G

8955 Tamiami Trl N, Naples

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Quesadilla$9.99
Coconut Shrimp$13.99
More about Legends B&G

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Naples

Paninis

Burritos

Caesar Salad

French Toast

Egg Benedict

Huevos Rancheros

Club Sandwiches

Pancakes

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston