Bruschetta in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve bruschetta

South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar and Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta$13.00
Toasted crostinis topped with fresh mozzarella, house-made bruschetta, finished with a balsamic reduction & romano cheese
More about South Street Bar and Grill
Brunina's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta$9.00
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$18.95
12". Breaded chicken cutlet cubes with homemade bruschetta spread on top of fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
ZZA BABY image

 

ZZA BABY

9118 Strada Place, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$14.00
More about ZZA BABY

