Buffalo chicken pizza in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.95
12". NY pizza topped with chunks of breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce, topped with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.45
12". NY pizza with D,O,P, San Marzano tomato sauce, topped with chunks of breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce, topped with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
Bruno's Italian House & Pizzeria - 4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124

4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SMALL Buffalo chicken pizza$17.99
grilled chicken, mild buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, & mozzarella cheese
More about Bruno's Italian House & Pizzeria - 4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124

