Cannellonis in
Naples
/
Naples
/
Cannellonis
Naples restaurants that serve cannellonis
Bar Tulia - Mercato
9118 Strada Place Unit 8150, Naples
No reviews yet
Cannelloni
$26.00
More about Bar Tulia - Mercato
La Trattoria
878 5th Avenue South, Naples
No reviews yet
Cannelloni Ricotta
$21.00
ricotta cheese, spinach, tomato sauce, bechamel, parmesan
More about La Trattoria
