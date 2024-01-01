Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken francese in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve chicken francese

Aldos Italian Table & Bar

4820 Davis Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Francese$23.00
Chicken dipped in egg and flour, sautéed in white wine, and a lemon butter sauce
More about Aldos Italian Table & Bar
Bruno's Italian House & Pizzeria - 4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124

4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124, Naples

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Francese$24.99
egg battered breast of chicken in a lemon white wine butter sauce served with a side of pasta
More about Bruno's Italian House & Pizzeria - 4910 Tamiami Trail North Ste 124

