Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve chicken pizza

South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar and Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
9 BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust
14 BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.00
Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust
More about South Street Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Rustica Pizza$17.95
12". Breaded chicken cutlet cubes with homemade bruschetta spread on top of fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar.
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$18.95
12". Breaded chicken cutlet cubes with homemade bruschetta spread on top of fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.95
12". NY pizza topped with chunks of breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce, topped with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven

Browse other tasty dishes in Naples

Lasagna

Turkey Wraps

Cheesecake

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Caprese Salad

Chicken Salad

Turkey Bacon

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston