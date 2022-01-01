Chicken pizza in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve chicken pizza
South Street Bar and Grill
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples
|9 BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Lightly fried chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, colby-jack cheese with garlic oil glazed crust
|14 BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$23.00
|14 BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$23.00
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Chicken Rustica Pizza
|$17.95
12". Breaded chicken cutlet cubes with homemade bruschetta spread on top of fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar.
|Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
|$18.95
|Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
|$18.95
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$18.95
12". NY pizza topped with chunks of breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce, topped with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.