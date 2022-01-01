Chicken salad in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about 944 7th Ave. North
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Chicken Salad
|$13.50
More about Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
935 3rd Avenue North, Naples
|16 oz Chicken Salad*
|$11.99
|The Zoe (Chicken Salad)*
|$9.99
Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato
|8 oz Chicken Salad*
|$5.99
More about Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
1996 Airport Rd S, Naples
|SW Chicken Salad
|$13.95
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.95
Chunks of tender all-white meat chicken with fresh-cut celery and onions, blended in a sweet mayonnaise.
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Fit and Fuel Cafe
Fit and Fuel Cafe
819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Side Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$3.00
|Avocado Topped W/ Chicken Salad & Grapes
|$13.00
More about Skillets
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Chicken Salad Side
|$5.95
More about Oak & Stone - Naples
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Naples
2270 Logan Blvd, Naples
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.25
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.