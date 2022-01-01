Chicken salad in Naples

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$13.50
More about 944 7th Ave. North
Brooklyn Dough with a Hole image

 

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole

935 3rd Avenue North, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
16 oz Chicken Salad*$11.99
The Zoe (Chicken Salad)*$9.99
Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato
8 oz Chicken Salad*$5.99
More about Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille

1996 Airport Rd S, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SW Chicken Salad$13.95
More about Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.95
Chunks of tender all-white meat chicken with fresh-cut celery and onions, blended in a sweet mayonnaise.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
ZZA BABY image

 

ZZA BABY

9118 Strada Place, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Chicken Salad$15.00
More about ZZA BABY
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Fit and Fuel Cafe image

 

Fit and Fuel Cafe

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Scoop of Chicken Salad$3.00
Avocado Topped W/ Chicken Salad & Grapes$13.00
More about Fit and Fuel Cafe
Item pic

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

5625 Strand Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Salad Side$5.95
More about Skillets
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$16.25
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Naples
Item pic

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.95
Scratch made Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on a buttery Croissant. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets

