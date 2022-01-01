Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Osteria Tulia image

PIZZA • SALADS

Osteria Tulia

466 5th Ave South, Naples

Avg 4.9 (7109 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$21.00
More about Osteria Tulia
Island Gypsy Cafe image

 

Island Gypsy Cafe

292 Capri Boulevard, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Captiva Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Cider Brined Grilled Chicken/Swiss Cheese/Bacon/Honey Mustard/Caramelized Pineapple/Lettuce/Tomato/Onion/Brioche Bun/Fries
More about Island Gypsy Cafe
Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pimento Chicken Sandwich$13.50
buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic baby arugula, provolone, grilled sourdough
More about 944 7th Ave. North
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast. Fresh garlic, cheese, white mushrooms, basil, baby spinach & portobello mushrooms all sautéed with extra virgin olive oil.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella & tomato sauce.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7385 Radio Rd., Naples

Avg 4.2 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. Try it Nashville Hot Style. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich | red wine BBQ | miso-jalapeño slaw$19.00
More about Sea Salt
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
More about Oak & Stone - Naples

