Chicken sandwiches in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Island Gypsy Cafe
292 Capri Boulevard, Naples
|Captiva Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Cider Brined Grilled Chicken/Swiss Cheese/Bacon/Honey Mustard/Caramelized Pineapple/Lettuce/Tomato/Onion/Brioche Bun/Fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Pimento Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
buttermilk fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon jam, organic baby arugula, provolone, grilled sourdough
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast. Fresh garlic, cheese, white mushrooms, basil, baby spinach & portobello mushrooms all sautéed with extra virgin olive oil.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella & tomato sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
7385 Radio Rd., Naples
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. Try it Nashville Hot Style. (1280 Cal)
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich | red wine BBQ | miso-jalapeño slaw
|$19.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Naples
2270 Logan Blvd, Naples
|VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
