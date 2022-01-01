Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caprese Wrap$9.95
A light and tasty blend of chicken, tomato, mozzarella, and spinach in a tangy vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.95
Chunks of tender all-white meat chicken with fresh-cut celery and onions, blended in a sweet mayonnaise.
Crunchy Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Diced breaded chicken with romaine lettuce and shaved parmigiana in a Caesar dressing.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$12.50
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Fit and Fuel Cafe image

 

Fit and Fuel Cafe

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
More about Fit and Fuel Cafe
Item pic

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$12.50
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$12.50
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

5625 Strand Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$12.50
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Item pic

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$12.50
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Joe's Diner image

 

Joe's Diner

9331 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
More about Joe's Diner

