Chicken wraps in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Chicken Caprese Wrap
|$9.95
A light and tasty blend of chicken, tomato, mozzarella, and spinach in a tangy vinaigrette dressing.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.95
Chunks of tender all-white meat chicken with fresh-cut celery and onions, blended in a sweet mayonnaise.
|Crunchy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
Diced breaded chicken with romaine lettuce and shaved parmigiana in a Caesar dressing.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.75
Grilled Chicken and Smokehouse Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
|Chicken Chipotle Wrap
|$12.50
Panini Style with lots of grilled Chicken, Romaine, Salsa, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Chipotle sauce. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
Fit and Fuel Cafe
819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
