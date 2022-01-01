Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve chopped salad

South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar and Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$16.00
Chopped Season Chicken Breast honey roasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & dried cranberries on top of fresh mixed greens. Tossed in our honey lime vinaigrette
More about South Street Bar and Grill
Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Chopped Salad$13.95
organic romaine hearts, organic baby arugula, chopped egg, marinated artichokes, olives, cucumbers, quinoa, blistered tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, herb crouton, agave balsamic dressing (GF, VEG)
More about 944 7th Ave. North
ZZA BABY image

 

ZZA BABY

9118 Strada Place, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$15.00
More about ZZA BABY

