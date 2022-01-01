Chopped salad in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about South Street Bar and Grill
South Street Bar and Grill
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Season Chicken Breast honey roasted pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes & dried cranberries on top of fresh mixed greens. Tossed in our honey lime vinaigrette
More about 944 7th Ave. North
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Mediterranean Chopped Salad
|$13.95
organic romaine hearts, organic baby arugula, chopped egg, marinated artichokes, olives, cucumbers, quinoa, blistered tomatoes, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, herb crouton, agave balsamic dressing (GF, VEG)