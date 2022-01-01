Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Clam$23.00
Whole baby clams & fresh chopped clams from Boston, MA, sautéed with Linguine, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, white wine, traces of onion & fresh chopped basil. Also available in red sauce or fra diavlo. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
Item pic

 

Real Seafood Co Naples

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder- Cup$6.95
More about Real Seafood Co Naples
ZZA BABY image

 

ZZA BABY

9118 Strada Place, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" THE PEPE CLAM PIE$18.00
Roasted garlic and EVOO, fresh mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, clams, with a crack of black pepper and fresh lemon
More about ZZA BABY

Browse other tasty dishes in Naples

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Fish And Chips

Egg Sandwiches

Burritos

Chili

Turkey Reuben

Gnocchi

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston