Cuban sandwiches in
Naples
/
Naples
/
Cuban Sandwiches
Naples restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
Zeppe's Tavern Naples
895 Wiggins Pass Rd, Naples
No reviews yet
Cuban Sandwich
$16.00
Shaved ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard
More about Zeppe's Tavern Naples
SEAFOOD
Legends B&G - Pavilion
8955 Tamiami Trl N, Naples
Avg 4.4
(161 reviews)
Cuban Sandwich
$12.99
More about Legends B&G - Pavilion
