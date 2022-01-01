Dumplings in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve dumplings
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$9.00
Your choice of steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried dumplings served with a gyoza sauce.
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$9.00
