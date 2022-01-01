Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Naples

Go
Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA

Brunina's Pizza and Pasta

4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parm Sub$10.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$20.00
More about Brunina's Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Three layers of breaded eggplant & mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$13.00
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella & tomato sauce.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven

Browse other tasty dishes in Naples

Cobb Salad

Mussels

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Lobsters

Hot Chocolate

Quiche

Ham Steaks

Map

More near Naples to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marco Island

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lehigh Acres

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Immokalee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston