Fish and chips in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve fish and chips

South Street Bar and Grill image

 

South Street Bar and Grill

1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$19.00
Craft beer battered mild white fish, lightly fried. Served with fries, coleslaw & tarter sauce
More about South Street Bar and Grill
Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$19.95
beer battered cod, pub fries, tartar sauce
More about 944 7th Ave. North
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille

1996 Airport Rd S, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$19.95
More about Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips | fresh Florida mahi-mahi | tartar sauce$22.00
More about Sea Salt

