Fish and chips in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve fish and chips
South Street Bar and Grill
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4, Naples
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Craft beer battered mild white fish, lightly fried. Served with fries, coleslaw & tarter sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95
beer battered cod, pub fries, tartar sauce
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Alice Sweetwater’s Bar & Grille
1996 Airport Rd S, Naples
|Fish & Chips
|$19.95