French toast in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve french toast

Lake Park Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

944 7th Ave. North

944 7th Ave N, Naples

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed French Toast$13.50
cream cheese, strawberry preserves, powdererd sugar, fresh berries, real maple syrup, whipped cream (Vegetarian)
French Toast Sticks$6.95
real maple syrup, powdered sugar, fresh fruit
More about 944 7th Ave. North
2 Slices French Toast image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
Kids French Toast & Meat$6.50
Crunchy Granola, enjoy with Smokehouse Bacon Strip.
More about Skillets
2 Slices French Toast image

 

Skillets

4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
Kids French Toast & Meat$6.50
Crunchy Granola, enjoy with Smokehouse Bacon Strip.
More about Skillets
2 Slices French Toast image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples

Avg 4.4 (898 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast & Egg$6.50
Crunchy Granola French Toast with one egg your way.
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
More about Skillets
2 Slices French Toast image

 

Skillets

5625 Strand Blvd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
More about Skillets
2 Slices French Toast image

 

Skillets

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast & Egg$6.50
Crunchy Granola French Toast with one egg your way.
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
More about Skillets
2 Slices French Toast image

 

Skillets

7711 Stock Plaza, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast & Egg$6.50
Crunchy Granola French Toast with one egg your way.
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
More about Skillets

