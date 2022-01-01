French toast in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve french toast
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
944 7th Ave. North
944 7th Ave N, Naples
|Stuffed French Toast
|$13.50
cream cheese, strawberry preserves, powdererd sugar, fresh berries, real maple syrup, whipped cream (Vegetarian)
|French Toast Sticks
|$6.95
real maple syrup, powdered sugar, fresh fruit
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|2 Slices French Toast
|$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
|2 Slices of French Toast Platter
|$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
|Kids French Toast & Meat
|$6.50
Crunchy Granola, enjoy with Smokehouse Bacon Strip.
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|2 Slices French Toast
|$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
|2 Slices of French Toast Platter
|$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
|Kids French Toast & Meat
|$6.50
Crunchy Granola, enjoy with Smokehouse Bacon Strip.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
847 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples
|Kids French Toast & Egg
|$6.50
Crunchy Granola French Toast with one egg your way.
|2 Slices French Toast
|$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
|2 Slices of French Toast Platter
|$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|2 Slices French Toast
|$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
|2 Slices of French Toast Platter
|$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Kids French Toast & Egg
|$6.50
Crunchy Granola French Toast with one egg your way.
|2 Slices French Toast
|$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
|2 Slices of French Toast Platter
|$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
Skillets
7711 Stock Plaza, Naples
|Kids French Toast & Egg
|$6.50
Crunchy Granola French Toast with one egg your way.
|2 Slices French Toast
|$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
|2 Slices of French Toast Platter
|$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.