Fried chicken sandwiches in Naples

Naples restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Local

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich"$18.00
Served with House-Made Kimchi, Spicy Aioli & a Honey Drizzle
More about The Local
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt - Naples

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich | red wine BBQ | miso-jalapeño slaw$19.00
More about Sea Salt - Naples

